Russia's FSB raids Moscow Region drug lab run by Ukraine-based criminal group

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has uncovered a drug laboratory in the Moscow Region, which was managed by a Ukraine-based crime group, the FSB said in a statement.

"An operation to eliminate a clandestine drug laboratory producing large amounts of synthetic drugs, which was administered from Ukraine, was carried out in the Moscow Region municipality of Shatura," the statement reads.

FSB officers were tipped off earlier that an online store administered by Ukrainian nationals was carrying out contactless sales of large volumes of synthetic drugs in the Moscow Region.

"The active members of the organized crime group - natives of Ukraine - have been identified and evidence was found indicating the systemic nature of their illegal activities. The members of the crime group were detained, thus putting an end to their clandestine drug production. At least 57 kilograms of a derivative of the N-methylephedrone (a-PVP) narcotic drug and four metric tons of drug-containing liquid, as well as lab equipment and various chemical agents necessary for making banned substances, were seized at the drug laboratory," the FSB pointed out.

The FSB investigative office opened a criminal case under Article 228.1.5 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Major Drug Production"), which stipulates penalties up to and including life imprisonment.