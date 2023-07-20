Cybercrime on the rise in Russia, Interior Ministry says

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Cybercrimes in Russia surged by almost a third in annual terms during the first six months of this year, official spokesperson of the Interior Ministry Irina Volk told TASS on Thursday.

"Combating crimes committed with the use of information and telecommunication technologies remain relevant. They increased by 27.9%. Issues of staffing special units with high-skilled specialists who have extensive technical knowledge are being focused on," she said.

The number of crimes solved gained 5.4% year on year in January - June 2023, Volk said. "At the same time, grave and particularly grave cases constitute 27.7% of them," she added.

The number of criminal acts committed by underage individuals dropped by 7.7%. Criminal attempts against children contracted by 8.6%. Crimes registered at transport facilities went down by 4.3%.