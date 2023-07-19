Military reporter Nehan suggests bringing Western journalists working in Russia together

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Journalists from Western countries working in Russia should be brought together as one cohesive unit, Christel Nehan, the editor-in-chief of the Donbass Insider online news portal and war reporter, suggested at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Almost all Western journalists who tell the truth despite the risks and threats are independent journalists, each working on his own. And I see that this is not the most effective way. <...> We sometimes work together on small projects, but I think we need to unite all Western journalists into one team so that we can work more efficiently," she said.

According to Nehan, the analysis on articles from the French media that she and her colleague had conducted showed that there is a "huge propaganda machine" operating there. "If you support this project, we will continue to work with the New Media Workshop and Russia - Land of Opportunities forum to bring these reporters together as a single unit. So that all the guys who are now like separate fingers will be like one fist, which will be more effective in fighting Western propaganda. We are all journalists from the West, and we know how Western propaganda works and how to fight it effectively," she added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Nehan’s work and promised to support her project.