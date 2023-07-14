Kiev seeks to boot UOC believers out of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra — Patriarch Kirill

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities are trying to forcibly remove the clergy and laity of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, and the masterminds of this terrible act, along with those who have condoned this persecution, will forever shoulder responsibility for the suffering of innocent believers, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said in a statement on Friday, commenting on the attempts to throw believers out of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

"The Ukrainian authorities have mounted a violent campaign aimed at completely evicting the faithful of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. Violence is being used, including against peaceful citizens who came up to the walls of the monastery to defend their right to worship in the shrine so dear to their hearts," the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said.

"While praying for all victims of religious persecution in Ukraine, we are convinced that responsibility for the suffering of the innocent believers who have turned into outsiders in their own country will eternally lie on the shoulders of those who masterminded this terror or condoned the persecution," his statement said.