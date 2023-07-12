Second unit of the Belarusian NPP brought to 100% capacity for dynamic tests

MINSK, July 12. /TASS/. The Ministry of Energy of Belarus announced the launch of the second power unit of the Belarusian NPP to 100% capacity for dynamic tests.

"As part of the pilot operation program, the second power unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant was brought to 100% capacity for dynamic testing," the ministry's telegram channel said.

The Ministry of Energy explained that specialists will have to carry out a wide range of measurements, including with the subsequent unloading of the power unit and assessment of the characteristics of the equipment before starting its comprehensive testing at nominal power.

The Belarusian nuclear power plant is being built near the city of Ostrovets, in the Grodno region. Its construction is based on the standard Russian project AES-2006. BelNPP consists of two power units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each. Atomstroyexport (part of the Rosatom corporation) is the general contractor. On November 3, 2020, the first power unit of the BelNPP was included in the country's unified energy system, and on June 10, 2021 it was put into commercial operation. In December 2021, fresh nuclear fuel was loaded into the reactor of the second power unit, from which the physical launch began. On May 13, 2023, as part of the power start-up program, the the second power unit was first connected to the grid. In late May, the plant’s pilot operation began.