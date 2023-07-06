Foreign observers welcome at DPR elections — official

DONETSK, July 6. /TASS/. Polls at the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are ready for foreign observers, Vladimir Vysotsky, chair of the republic’s election committee, told TASS.

"Foreign (international) observers are being accredited by Russia’s CEC [Central Election Commission]. We are ready to receive them given appropriate accreditation," he said.

Russia’s nationwide single voting day in 2023 will be held on September 10. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will participate in it for the first time ever. In particular, the DPR will elect 90 People’s Council’s (legislative body) lawmakers and 435 delegates in municipal districts.