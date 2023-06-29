Woman gathering information on Russian servicemen detained in Lugansk — FSB

LUGANSK, June 29. /TASS/. A Ukrainian citizen has been detained in Lugansk for collecting information on the deployment of Russian servicemen, the Lugansk People's Republic branch of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

"Since October 2022, a resident of the republic, acting in the interests of Ukrainian intelligence, collected and transmitted information of a military nature, that is, data on the deployment and movement of the LPR and Russian units," the statement said.

This resident is a woman, a Ukrainian citizen. She was detained. A criminal case has been opened under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage).