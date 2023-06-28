Eid al-Adha celebrated in Russia

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, one of Islam's two major holydays, on Wednesday.

The spiritual leader of Russian Muslims, the Chair of Russia’s Muslim Spiritual Administration Ravil Gainutdinov, in his address to Muslims, congratulated them on the holiday, noting that these days there are millions of Muslims from all over the world in Mecca united by faith.

Eid al-Adha services in Moscow will be held early in the morning in four mosques and specially designated places.