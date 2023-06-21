Railway track in Crimea damaged due to 'unauthorized interference' — management

SIMFEROPOL, June 21. /TASS/. The management of the Crimean Railway has blamed what it described as "unauthorized interference" for the damage caused to the the Vladislavovka-Aivazovskaya line on Wednesday, as follows from a post uploaded to the Telegram channel of the Crimean Railways on Wednesday.

The head of the republic, Sergey Aksyonov said on Wednesday morning the railway track had been damaged. According to the authorities, no one was injured.

"Today, on June 21, as a result of interference by unauthorized persons in the operation of the railway transport on the Vladislavovka-Aivazovskaya line the rail track was damaged. Two commuter trains between Feodosia and Vladislavovka were delayed. All passengers were taken to their destinations by bus. Prompt and efficient action by the services concerned restored the train traffic within two hours," the post reads.

For a similar reason several freight cars with grain derailed in the Simferopol Region of Crimea in mid-May. Electric train traffic between Simferopol and Sevastopol was paused. Law enforcement authorities launched a probe into the incident.