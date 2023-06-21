Russian top brass says 41 civilians died, 121 hospitalized in Kakhovka HPP collapse

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Over 8,000 civilians have been evacuated following the attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov told President Vladimir Putin.

"We’ve rescued over 2,000 people, including 209 children. The dead bodies of 41 civilians have been discovered, and 121 residents have been hospitalized. Over 8,000 people, including 583 children and 291 persons with reduced mobility, were promptly rescued from the flooded settlements," he said at a governmental meeting on Wednesday.

The minister also pointed out that currently, there are 1,935 people in 21 temporary shelters. "They receive comprehensive assistance, they have food and basic necessities. The Russian Emergencies Ministry and the Federal Agency for State Reserves have brought in additional equipment to help with rescue operations and ensure the needs of the affected population are met," Kurenkov said.

The president asked the emergency services official whether the ministry needed additional help in dealing with the aftermath of the incident. Kurenkov pointed out that "problems arise practically on a daily basis." "We usually address the governmental commission (headed by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin - TASS) for help," the Emergencies minister said.