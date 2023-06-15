IAEA chief arrives at Zaporozhye nuke plant

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, June 15. /TASS/. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arrived at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on Thursday, according to a TASS reporter.

Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, said earlier that Grossi would visit the nuclear facility on June 15 "with a high degree of probability." During what is presumed to be a day’s long visit, Karchaa said, Grossi will be updated on all issues of interest to him, including the availability of adequate infrastructure for supplying water to the power plant.

On Tuesday, the IAEA chief traveled to Kiev. Following a news conference in the Ukrainian capital, he said that he would visit the power plant where he would spend a few hours to assess the situation.

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, is under control of Russian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry has said Ukraine has lately delivered several strikes against the premises of the ZNPP, using drones, heavy artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and other weapons. Most attacks have been repelled by Russian air defenses, however projectiles sporadically hit infrastructure and the area near a nuclear waste storage facility, posing radioactive leak risks.