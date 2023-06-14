Russian food embargo approved by over 50% of Russians, survey shows

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. More than half of respondents in a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), which published its findings on its website on Wednesday, support Russia’s food embargo.

"Today, 59% of Russians approve the restrictions on food and commodity imports from countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia, while every third respondent (31%) is against such countersanctions," the pollster said in a statement.

The survey showed that 39% of Russians find the quality of Russian food products to be better than that of imported food, while another 34% said the quality of domestic foodstuffs was roughly on a par with that of their foreign analogues. To 15% of the respondents, food products brought from overseas tasted better.

Moreover, one out of five Russians has bought foreign goods via the websites of those brands that have announced their exit from Russia. The majority of Russians, or 78%, have never made such purchases.

The most popular goods purchased from companies that announced they would exit Russia were clothing (50% of survey participants reporting purchases from departing companies), household appliances and electronic devices (46%), cosmetics and perfume (27%), household solvents and cleaners (26%), and footwear (25%), the survey found.

VCIOM conducted the phone-in survey among 1,600 respondents aged over 18 on April 30. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% at a confidence level of 95%.