MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. No outbreaks of infectious diseases have been reported in the Kherson Region following the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant (HPP), and the vaccination campaign continues, Russia’s sanitary watchdog said on Tuesday.

"No cases of infectious diseases typical of emergency situation zones have been reported in the region. <…> Vaccines and medicines are being supplied to the Kherson Region. Vaccination against infectious diseases continues. Hospital beds have been set aside in case of a possible increase in hospitalizations," it said, adding that a special anti-epidemic mobile laboratory has been delivered to the region.

"Since June 7, a total of 105 samples of drinking water have been taken from water supply systems in the Kherson Region’s settlements. Samples are also being taken from the sea and the North Crimean Canal. No pathogens have been found," it said.

However, the watchdog recommends people use only bottled or boiled water for drinking and cooking and thoroughly wash their hands.

Supplies of bottled water have been arranged. Apart from that, disinfection measures are continuing.

Meanwhile, Jarno Habicht, WHO representative in Ukraine, told a briefing in Geneva that the World Health Organization has received np reports about outbreaks of diseases triggered by the flooding that followed the collapse of the Kakhovka HPP.

"So far there have been no reports of disease outbreak, but we remain prepared to scale up our support as needed," he said. "In spring WHO provided cholera kits to Kherson and neighbouring oblasts as a preventive measure, and these kits can be deployed to control isolated cases of disease if they occur."

"We have also begun community engagement efforts to raise awareness about water-borne diseases," he added.

He noted that the collapse of the Kakhovka HPP "has resulted in severe flooding, displacing communities, and posing significant risks to public health."

"Our primary concern at this moment is the potential outbreak of waterborne diseases, including cholera and typhoid, as well as rodent-borne diseases," he stressed.

On the morning of June 6, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka HPP, which resulted in the destruction of gate sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. People are being evacuated from settlements in the flood zone. The destruction of the hydropower plant has caused serious environmental damage with farmlands along the Dnieper River being washed away. Additionally, there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal may run low and become too shallow.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the strike on the Kakhovka dam as an act of deliberate sabotage by Ukrainian forces, adding that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for its consequences.