Over 3,000 residents of Russia’s Belgorod Region without power due to Ukrainian shelling

BELGOROD, June 13. /TASS/. About 3,400 residents of border areas in Russia’s Belgorod Region remain without electricity after shelling by Ukrainian forces, regional Deputy Governor Konstantin Polezhayev said on Tuesday.

"According to the Emergencies Ministry, a total of 3,394 people remain without electricity," he specified at an ad hoc meeting of the regional cabinet.

According to him, as of now, six towns and villages, including the hard-hit town of Shebekino, are partially without power as a result of shelling attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces. The same number of regional population centers are completely cut off from power supplies.