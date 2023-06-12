Exhibit dedicated to renowned director Stanislavsky kicks off in Venezuela

CARACAS, June 12. /TASS/. A photo exhibit from Moscow Academic Art Theater’s museum dedicated to Konstantin Stanislavsky and his work opened on the eve of Russia Day at the National Art Gallery in Caracas.

It was organized within the framework of the International Festival of Progressive Theater with the assistance of the Russian Embassy in Venezuela and Russia’s Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation.

"In Venezuela, people are glad to see an exhibit about Stanislavsky, the great director and teacher who revolutionized theater and whose method is used by actors worldwide," Venezuelan Deputy Culture Minister Sergio Arria said. "We are profoundly grateful to the Venezuelan government and the Ministry of Culture for this opportunity to present the body of work of the Russian greatest theater figure and mentor because Stanislavsky’s cultural legacy goes beyond borders and eras, inspiring generations of actors, directors and playwrights across the world," Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said at the exhibit’s opening.

The exhibit dedicated to the 160th anniversary of the Russian theater luminary includes rare photographs and information about Stanislavsky’s life and work.