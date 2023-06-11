Over 7,000 evacuated from flood zone in Kherson Region — official

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. More than 7,000 people have been evacuated from the territories that were flooded following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in the Kherson Region since the launch of the rescue operation, Kherson Region Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"By the end of June 11, since the beginning of the rescue operation, 7,100 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas, including 410 children and 95 individuals with limited mobility. Some 150 people have been evacuated over 24 hours," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the official, 80 evacuees from the flood zone have been hospitalized while 1,700 people have been housed at temporary accommodation facilities.