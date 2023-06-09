TASS, June 9. The body of an elderly woman, 84, was found in a flood zone in the Kherson Region following the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) collapse, making her the eight casualty since the incident, emergency services told TASS on Friday.

"The body of a woman born in 1939 was found during rescue operations, she was the eighth casualty," the source said.

Vladimir Saldo, Acting Governor of the Kherson Region, said on Thursday that seven people, including two civilians, were killed as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the evacuation zone in Golaya Prystan.

On the morning of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka HPP, presumably from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level exceeded 12 meters at one point, but is now receding. There are currently 35 population centers in the flood zone; residents of nearby towns and villages are being evacuated. The collapse of the hydro plant's dam has caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack on the Kakhovka HPP as a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for the consequences.