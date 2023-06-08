Rosatom committed to continue contacts with IAEA — CEO

SOCHI, June 8. /TASS/. All current agreements with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are being carried out, and Rosatom is resolved to keep in touch with this institution, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

"We are determined to continue contacts with the IAEA. First and foremost, I must state that all our agreements with the IAEA are being carried out. Second, we continue to view the IAEA mission at the Zaporozhye NPP as incredibly vital, and its presence as extremely urgent and relevant, because it provides extra security against an attack on the nuclear power plant," he said.

Likhachev stressed that presence of the IAEA team at the Zaporozhye NPP is also an opportunity to relay objective facts to the organization's leadership.