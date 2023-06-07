Russia provides all necessary assistance to Kherson Region — region’s acting head

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The federal authorities are providing the Kherson Region with the necessary assistance after the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP’s dam and the flooding of communities located downstream, the region’s acting head Vladimir Saldo said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, a special meeting was held under the leadership of the head of the infrastructure project, Marat Khusnullin. I realized yesterday that we are not alone at all. All jobs and responsibilities were clearly distributed among all agencies and federal organizations, all local authorities and the military," he said. "Everything is ready (the necessary equipment - TASS). The main help is being provided."

Saldo believes that today it is much easier for all agencies concerned to do their job.

"We know together what to do - that is the main help. As for everything else, such as material aspects, the Emergencies Ministry already delivers everything, there are buses and airplanes on standby alert, as well as the equipment that is needed," he added. Saldo stressed that everything necessary for the burial of dead animals and decontamination of the area was now being prepared.

On June 6, the Ukrainian military delivered a night-time missile strike against the Kakhovka Hydro presumably with an Olkha MLRS. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic valves that triggered an uncontrolled discharge of water. In Novaya Kakhovka its level reached 12 meters, the water is now receding. According to the emergency services, there are 15 communities in the flooded area. The residents of nearby villages are being evacuated. The destruction of the hydropower plant caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper were washed away. There is a risk the North Crimean Canal may run low.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the strike on the Kakhovka HPP a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear all the responsibility for the consequences.