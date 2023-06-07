Air India reserve plane to arrive in Magadan on Thursday for stranded US-bound passengers

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. A reserve Air India aircraft will arrive in Magadan on Thursday to pick up foreign travelers who were on a flight from New Delhi to San Francisco but were stranded when their airplane had an unscheduled landing in the Russian Far Eastern city due to engine trouble, the regional transport prosecutor’s office told TASS.

It had been reported earlier that the Air India reserve plane would reach Magadan on June 7.

"The airplane will arrive tomorrow morning. The departure of passengers is scheduled in the evening," the prosecutor’s office said.

The airline stated that the reserve aircraft is expected to fly from Mumbai to Magadan on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. (10:30 a.m. Moscow time) subject to obtaining all required permits. The flight from Mumbai to Magadan will take about nine hours, Indian media said. If there are no delays, the airplane could arrive at the Russian airport on Thursday at about 3:30 a.m. local time, or 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Moscow time.

The Air India airliner made an emergency landing on Tuesday morning; the jet was not damaged and its passengers suffered no injuries. Russia’s air transport regulator said 220 passengers were on board, including four infants. Specialists concluded after inspecting the airplane that another aircraft was needed to continue the flight. The travelers were cleared through customs and brought to hotels in Magadan and provided with food.