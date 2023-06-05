Belgorod authorities deny information about martial law in region

BELGOROD, June 5. /TASS/. The Belgorod Region authorities have denied information that appeared online on Monday about the alleged introduction of martial law in a number of border regions and preparations for general mobilization, the region's operational headquarters said.

"Information about the invasion of Ukrainian troops in the Belgorod Region, the introduction of martial law, general mobilization and the evacuation of the region deep into Russia is false," the headquarters said on Monday in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, a video appeared on the Internet, which broadcast a message from a hacked radio station. The audio message said that Ukrainian troops have invaded the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk Regions, forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin to introduce martial law and general mobilization. "The purpose of this message is to sow panic among peaceful Belgorod residents. Keep calm and trust only reliable sources. In case of emergency, all operational information will be promptly posted in the accounts of the operational headquarters and other official sources," the headquarters added.