Number of those injured in attack on town in Russia’s southwest rises to five — governor

BELGOROD, June 1. /TASS/. The number of people who sustained wounds in a Ukrainian attack on the town of Shebekino in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod Region last night has risen to five, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"According to preliminary reports, five people were wounded. <…> Three [of the] people have been hospitalized," he wrote.

Earlier, the governor said two people were wounded in the nighttime shelling by Ukrainian troops.

However, Gladkov dismissed reports about an emergency evacuation allegedly taking place in Shebekino as fake.