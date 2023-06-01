Drones used to attack Moscow could have pre-programmed route — expert

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones that attacked Moscow on May 30 might have flied along the pre-programmed route that is why electronic warfare were useless against them, Denis Oslomenko, director general of Laboratory PPS, a drone jammer developer, told TASS on Thursday.

"We can suggest that the drones were flying along the pre-programmed route, without any external control channels. It is not ruled out that they were controlled with the use of a satellite constellation of our ‘partners,’" he said.

He warned civilians against trying to down drones. "It is dangerous to try to down enemy drones because it may entail deplorable consequences, both in material and physical terms: it may lead to casualties. And a civilian will have to bear responsibility for his or her actions," he noted.

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved eight drones, five of which were shot down and another three disabled by electronic warfare means. Two people in Moscow turned to medics for assistance. Neither required hospitalization. A number of buildings suffered minor damage.

Laboratory PPS, or Business Espionage Counteraction Laboratory, is a Russian provider of information security services and products.