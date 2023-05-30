Protests continue, situation precarious but peaceful — Kosovo police

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. Protests in northern Kosovo and Metohija continue, as the situation is delicate but peaceful, the Kosovo police said on Tuesday.

"Protests in three northern municipalities - Leposavic, Zubin Potok, and Zvecan - continue in front of administrative buildings; the current situation is tenuous but peaceful," the police wrote on their Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

The situation in the Leposavic, Zubin Potok, and Zvecan municipalities in northern Kosovo and Metohija escalated on May 26 after Kosovo law enforcement officers tried to seize the buildings of local administrations to make it possible for the new mayors of these municipalities, who were elected despite nearly the entire Serb population boycotting the elections, take their offices. On May 29, the NATO-led international security force in Kosovo (KFOR) cordoned off the administrative buildings, clashing with the protesters.

According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, fifty-two Serbs sought medical assistance in Kosovska Mitrovica. Three of them were badly wounded. The KFOR said that forty of its troops - servicemen from the Italian and Hungarian contingents - were wounded.

Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said on Monday that the Serbian army had been put on high alert following the escalation in Kosovo and Metohija and that army units had been deployed along the administrative border with Kosovo.