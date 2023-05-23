Mopping-up of Belgorod Region from Ukrainian sabotage group continues, says governor

BELGOROD, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry in cooperation with security agencies continues mopping up the territory of the Belgorod Region's Graivoronsky district from a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday.

"The mopping-up of the territory by the [Russian] Defense Ministry together with the security forces continues. However, I now appeal to the residents of the Graivoronsky district, it’s too early <…> to return home now," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, the authorities will definitely say when the situation is resolved and it is safe.