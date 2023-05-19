Rally against resumption of flights from Russia ends in Tbilisi without incidents

TBILISI, May 20. /TASS/. The protest against the resumption of direct flights to/from Moscow, which took place outside the building of parliament in Tbilisi, has ended without any incidents, TASS reported from the scene on Friday.

The square at the parliament is empty, but motor traffic has not resumed yet, as utility services are removing trash from roadways. No protesters can be seen at the employee entrances, but there is still a cordon of law enforcement officers at the parliament. The situation is calm.

People came to the parliament building on Friday evening to protest against the resumption of flights from Russia. Later they moved from Rustaveli Avenue, where the main entrance to the building is located, to neighboring streets to make "a corridor of shame" for Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, who was addressing lawmakers. Later, the protesters learnt that Gomelauri was not in the building, so they decided to leave the area.

Earlier on Friday, an Azimuth flight landed at Tbilisi International Airport. It is the first Moscow-Tbilisi flight in the past four years. Direct flights will be operated daily by Georgian Airways starting from May 20. Russian air carrier Red Wings will start flying to Georgia in June.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on lifting visa requirements for citizens of Georgia from May 15. In another decree, the president canceled the ban on flights to Georgia operated by Russian air carriers and on selling tours to the country.