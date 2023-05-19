US imposes sanctions on Russian Defense Ministry’s 223rd, 224th Flight Units

WASHINGTON, May 19. /TASS/. The United States has imposed sanctions on the 223rd and 224th Flight Units of the Russian Defense Ministry and also blacklisted their aircraft, the US Department of State said in its reference documents, which were made public on Friday following the expansion of US unilateral restrictive measures against Russia.

According to the documents, the decisions about these two Flight Units were made to restrict the logistics and operational networks of the Wagner private military company (PMC).

According to the Washington Administration, the 223rd and 224th Flight Units are involved in supporting the Wagner PMC and redeploying its troops and weapons. The US blacklisted 37 aircraft of the first squadron and 41 from the second. The flight numbers of these aircraft are listed in the reference documents.