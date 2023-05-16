Colombian sentenced to 5 years 2 months for spreading falsehoods about Russian army

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Moscow’s Golovinsky Court on Tuesday sentenced Colombian citizen Alberto Enrique Giraldo Saray to five years and two months in prison, finding him guilty of spreading false information about the Russian army.

"The court found Giraldo Saray guilty under part 2 of article 207.3 of the Criminal Code (dissemination of knowingly false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces in the special military operation in Ukraine) and sentenced him to 5 years and 2 months in a normal security penitentiary," the court said.

The court found that a citizen of Colombia with a residence permit in Russia, Alberto Enrique Giraldo Saray, acting as a member of an organized group of persons which directed his actions from abroad, and for a monetary reward, covertly placed mobile devices in a Moscow shopping center from which he remotely sent mass messages about the Russian army’s operations in Ukraine to subscribers of Russian mobile operators.

The Investigative Committee exposed the Colombian citizen’s illegal activity with the help of information provided by the Federal Security Service (FSB).