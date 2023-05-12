Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin rose by 1.1% and amounted to 80.9%, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that published the results of a survey conducted from May 2 to 7 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 80.9% of respondents answered positively (+1.1% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's dropped by 0.1% and stood at 77.1%," the pollsters noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 56% (+1%) and 53.5% (+2%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 64.5% of respondents (+0.5% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 34.7% of respondents (+1%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 32.2% (-0.4%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 16.5% (+1.3%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 7.9% (-0.3%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 39.4% (+0.4%), with the CPRF supported by 10.8% (+0.6%). The LDPR got 9.6% (+0.3%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 5.4% (-0.2% over the week), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.1% (-0.2% over the week).