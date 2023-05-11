Ukrainian secret services behind attempt on Prilepin’s life — IC chief

ST. PETERSBURG, May 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian secret services were behind the attempt on the life of writer Zakhar Prilepin, the chief of Russa’s Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, said on Thursday.

"It was a special operation by Ukrainian special services, prepared both technically and organizationally. The preparation was solid and thorough," he said, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

On May 6, Prilepin’s car was blown up in the village of Pionersky, the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The writer's driver and security guard, Alexander Shubin, was killed. Shubin had served together with Prilepin before and after the start of the special military operation, including in the Oplot battalion of Russia’s national guard Rosgvardiya. Prilepin himself was wounded. One Aleksandr Permyakov was detained and arrested on the suspicion of involvement in the attack. He confessed that had been acting on orders from Ukrainian secret services.