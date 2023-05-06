Participant in first Soviet nuclear submarine project turns 100

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Legendary shipbuilder Vasily Vorontsov, a World War II veteran, who in the post-war years was among those who worked on the Soviet Union’s first nuclear-powered submarine, has turned 100.

"On his birthday the management of the enterprise [Sevmash shipyards - TASS] presented him with a copy of a historical document - the acceptance certificate of the country's first nuclear-powered submarine. An outdoor concert was arranged in front of Vorontsov’s house. Schoolchildren presented the veteran with 100 handmade postcards", the Sevmash press service reports.

The Governor of Arkhangelsk Region, Alexander Tsybulsky, Mayor of Severodvinsk Igor Arsentyev and Sevmash Deputy CEO for HR Affairs Andrey Monogarov congratulated Vorontsov at home to thank him for his accomplishments and enthusiasm, wish him to stay in good shape for many more years and congratulate him upon the forthcoming Victory Day.