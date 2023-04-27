Residents of new Russian regions may be deported for participating in rallies

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Residents of the new Russian regions who opted not to apply for Russian citizenship and are therefore considered foreigners can be deported from Russia, if they pose a threat to Russia’s national security, says the decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

The decree specifies that such threats include violent calls to change Russia’s constitutional order, and planning or funding terror attacks or extremist crimes. This applies to anyone who directly carries out such activities, aids them, or supports terrorism and extremism in any other way.

Such measures also cover people who violate public order and security, including "participating in unsanctioned rallies, gatherings, demonstrations, marches or picketing."

These people may be subject to decisions on deportation, readmission, administrative expulsion, entry denial, reduction of the term of temporary stay, undesirability of stay (residence), loss of refugee status or temporary shelter, or revocation of their residence permit.

Should such a decision be made, said individuals will have to leave Russia within three days of notification.

"People who fail to fulfill this demand will be subject to deportation," the document says.