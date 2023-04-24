Kremlin reveals why foreign leaders will not be invited to Victory Day Parade

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Foreign leaders have not been invited to attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow this year because this is not a round year, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No special invitations have been sent [to foreign leaders] this year. This is not a round year," he said, adding that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will pay a visit to Russia ahead of Victory Day. "Since he will be here, naturally, he decided to stay and spend the holiday with us," he said.