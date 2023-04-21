Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin amounted to over 80%, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that published the results of a survey conducted between April 10 and 16 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 80.1% of respondents answered positively (+0.4% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's work was up by 0.4% and stood at 77.5%," the pollster noted.

"Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 54.8% (-0.1%) and 51.8% (-2.3%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 63.3% of respondents (-0.2% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 33.5% of respondents (-0.1%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 30.7% (-0.6%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 17.7% (+1.4%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechayev procured 6.7% (-1.1%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 39.0% (-0.8%), with the CPRF supported by 10.2% (-0.1%). The LDPR got 9.3% (+0.4%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 5.2% (-0.3% over the week), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.3% (-0.4%).