HR demand dynamics among highest over last five years — expert

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The demand for human resources on the Russian labor market surged by 13% this year and the demand dynamics is among the highest over the last five years, head of the HeadHunter Ural’s press service Anna Osipova said on Tuesday.

"We see the market situation on the whole. The most important is that the personnel demand this year is already 13% above the data as of the year start. In other words, 13% more job offers were opened in March against January. An important point is that this year is among the best over the last five years in terms of the demand dynamics. We observed higher personnel demand in 2021 but the year of 2021 breaks out from entire statistics because it was the first year of the recovery after the pandemic stress," Osipova said.

The market is now in a stable condition, the expert noted. From four to five active resumes are against a single vacation, while the standard indicator is from six to seven. "So it is more to be the market of candidates than the market of employers. It is more likely at present that the candidate decides where he wants to work," Osipova added.