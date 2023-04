JERUSALEM, April 15. /TASS/. A delegation of the Foundation of St. Andrew the First-Called has arrived at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for the Holy Fire Ceremony, according to a TASS reporter.

A capsule with the Holy Fire will be flown from Jerusalem to Moscow on Saturday night.

Russia’s Channel One, Rossiya-1 and NTV television channels will broadcast the Holy Fire Ceremony live starting from 1:00 p.m. Moscow time.