Russia to host robot combat championship starting in 2023

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The Russian government approved the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media proposal to hold an international robot combat championship starting in 2023, according to the official legal information website.

According to the decree, the Ministry will coordinate the preparation and the process of the championship. An organizational committee will be established for organizational, technical and expert support to the championship. Two separate companies were tasked with operation and technical expertise at the event.

The organizational committee was tasked with approving the concept and the set of rules for the championship.

Federal executive bodies supervising higher educational facilities will have to inform said facilities about the championship, the decree says.