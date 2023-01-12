Number of conscripts in Russia not to increase with change of draft age — lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The increase of the age of conscription from 18 to 21 years does not imply an increase of the number of conscripts, says Andrey Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defense Committee.

"The number of conscripts [in Russia] decreases every year. And this number will not be increased. We will draft the same number as we did before - about 200,000 people," the lawmaker said on Russian TV Thursday.

He also underscored that discussions of expansion of the Russian Armed Forces imply an increase of the number of professional soldiers, not conscripts.

"One must understand: our number of conscripts is almost constant. Or, rather, a constant that keeps decreasing. The more professional soldiers we have, the less conscripts there will be, both in terms of rate and absolute numbers," Kartapolov said.

He also opined that the citizens that will be drafted at 21 "will be able to sign a contract almost immediately."

"But that is their right, nobody is going to force them," Kartapolov added.

During a Defense Ministry board meeting, in December last year, attended by President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu proposed to gradually raise the draft age from 18 to 21, while also increasing the top draft age to 30 years. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the head of state endorsed the concept of the idea, but the details should be inquired in the Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, Kartapolov noted that the increase of the age of conscription could only be done via changes to the legislation, which may happen by 2023. Later, Kartapolov said in an interview that the increase of the draft age will be gradual and will take between 1 and 3 years.