Bomb threat targets all Moscow shopping malls, checks launched

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. An anonymous report about a bomb threat to all Moscow shopping malls was received, emergency services told TASS on Wednesday.

"The e-mails of various departments have received anonymous reports about a bomb threat to all Moscow shopping malls. Security sweeps have been launched," the agency's source said.

Reports about bomb threats at various establishments have been popping up in Russia since November 2019. Unidentified persons have been sending e-mails with bomb threat information targeting courts, schools, shopping malls, universities, train stations and airports. The e-mails were mostly sent from abroad. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that access had been blocked to several foreign websites used for sending messages with bomb alerts.