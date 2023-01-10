Experts name Egypt, Russia most demanded New Year destinations among Russians

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Egypt, Russia and Thailand were the most popular destinations among Russian travelers during the New Year holidays, according to research conducted by the Travelata tour booking service and Rosgosstrakh insurer obtained by TASS.

"Among the most popular New Year destinations among Russians were Egypt (29%), Russian regions (19%), Thailand (15%), Turkey and the UAE (14% each)," experts said.

The average cost of a New Year trip to Egypt amounted to 141,000 rubles, or $2,000, (up from 111,000 rubles last year) whereas the average price for a trip to Thailand was the highest totaling 231,000 rubles ($3,300), according to the research. Among domestic destinations St. Petersburg (11%) and several areas in Sochi, including the Imeretinsky region (23%), Adler (11%), Sochi-Center (10%) and Krasnaya Polyana (9%), enjoyed the highest demand. The average price of those tours ranged from 44,000 rubles ($630) to 59,000 rubles ($846), with the highest price being 120,000 rubles ($1,700) for a trip to Krasnaya Polyana.

Russian tourists booked New Year holidays in five-and four-star hotels most often - in 30% and 32% of cases, respectively. That said, last year the number of those staying in hotels of such categories was higher (41% and 36%). Russians mostly traveled in couples (59%), alone (18%) and as families with kids (14%). The average New Year tour lasted eight nights, whereas the booking depth was 32 days, experts said.