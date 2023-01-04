More than 247,000 tourists register their routes with Emergencies Ministry in 2022

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Emergencies monitored safety of 247,000 tourists traveling in Russia in 2022, the Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"In 2022, more than 18,800 tourist groups were registered in the territory of Russia, comprising about 247,000 individuals, with more than 100,000 children among them," the press service said.

Laws require registration of routes, especially if this is a mountain route, the Ministry noted. This should be done in ten days’ prior to the tour start.