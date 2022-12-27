Moscow Region ranks 1st in Russia in terms of crimes committed by migrants

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Moscow region has ranked first among other Russian regions in terms of crimes committed by migrants in 2022, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.

"The Moscow region is number one in Russia in terms of crimes committed by migrants (72 per 100,000 people). According to the Russian interior ministry, the number of resolved crimes committed by migrants increased by nine percent in 2022 to exceed 5,000, of which a fourth are grave and extremely grave crimes," it said.

Apart from that, according to the Investigative Committee, the number of crimes committed by illegal migrants has increased by three times this year in the Moscow region.

"The number of crimes committed by migrant workers has gone up by a third. St. Petersburg is third in Russia in terms of crimes committed by migrants. Thus, according to the Russian interior ministry, nearly 3,000 crimes committed by migrants were reported as of early December 2022. Every forth of them is grave or very grave crime," it said.