Germany to be represented at embassy level at Gorbachev’s lying-in-state ceremony

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. Germany will be represented at the lying-in-state ceremony for first and only President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev at the level of the embassy, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger told reporters Friday.

"The federal government will be represented [at the funeral] by our embassy’s charge d’affaires in Moscow," he said.

According to the Ministry, German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr tested positive for COVID and will not be able to attend in person.

Germany considers Gorbachev an architect of the German unity. Bundestag lawmakers will honor his memory before the debates on September 7.

The lying-in-state ceremony for Gorbachev, who died aged 91 on Tuesday, will take place on September 3 in Moscow.