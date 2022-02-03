Deutsche Welle journalists banned from entering State Duma - press service

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The press service of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, reported on Thursday that on the instruction of the speaker of Russia’s State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, a decision has been made to ban the admission of journalists of the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to the State Duma.

"On the instruction of the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, in response to the ban on the broadcasting of the Russian broadcaster RT DE in Germany, the decision has been taken to prohibit the admission of journalists of the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to the State Duma. They will also be refused accreditation to the events of the State Duma," the message reads.

On Thursday, Volodin said in his Telegram channel that deputies of the State Duma welcome the measures taken against Deutsche Welle and believe that they could be tougher.