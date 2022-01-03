{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Coronavirus pandemic

Pentagon chief tests positive for presence of coronavirus

His symptoms are mild

WASHINGTON, January 3. /TASS/. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reported on Sunday that he tested positive for the presence of the coronavirus infection.

"I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave," he said in a statement published on the Pentagon website.

Austin, 68, emphasized that his "symptoms are mild," and that he was following his physician’s directions, intending to quarantine himself at home for the next five days. He specified that he intended to attend "key meetings and discussions" in a virtual format and that he "will retain all authorities." "Deputy Secretary [Kathleen] Hicks will represent me as appropriate in other matters," the official noted.

He has already informed his Pentagon leadership team as well as US President Joe Biden of his diagnosis. "My last meeting with President Biden occurred on Tuesday, December 21st, more than a week before I began to experience symptoms. I tested negative that very morning. I have not been in the Pentagon since Thursday," the Pentagon chief said.

The secretary of defense reiterated that earlier he was fully inoculated against coronavirus and received a booster shot in October.

Coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19 pandemic may be over by May, expert says
According to Gennady Onishchenko, there are no grounds now for panic or the introduction of non-working days
Read more
Putin’s New Year Address breaks record for duration for second year in a row
It lasted 6 minutes 22 seconds and was of about 700 words
Read more
Hainan Week launched at the Expo 2020 Dubai
It will be open until December 24
Read more
More than 95% of Hainan residents vaccinated against COVID
The province vaccinated 9.57 million people
Read more
Media: Hainan's free trade port makes notable progress in 2021
Over the past 12 months, the island's administration has launched more than 150 important projects to boost trade and attract investment, the Hainan Daily writes
Read more
Hainan opens international marine industry exhibition
The event will be held at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou City for three days
Read more
More than 154 thousand people attend Hainan’s agricultural winter trade fair
The event is showcasing products from about 3,000 Chinese and foreign companies
Read more
Press review: What awaits Russia’s economy in 2022 and India’s Central Asia clout growing
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 30th
Read more
Hainan International Fashion Week wraps up in Sanya
Leading designers, critics and other experts in high fashion, as well as representatives of luxury brands visited the event in Sanya, according to the organizers
Read more
Union State to neutralize losses related to NATO approaching - Lavrov
In particular, this refers to jointly opposing information campaigns launched against Russia and Belarus, politicizing in activities of international organization, and imposing the NATO-centric security model in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Localization law for foreign Big Tech companies enters into force in Russia
The regulator noted that it would show some leniency, not imposing administrative penalties starting right on January 1 against companies that failed to open representative offices on time, if they demonstrate that they are working towards this goal
Read more
Hainan, Sichuan provinces increase number of launches of China's carrier rockets to 180
Hainan and Sichuan account for 45% of all Chinese launches
Read more
Russian missile approach warning system detects over 170 launches in 2021
According to the Defense Ministry, the Voronezh new generation radars make up the bulk of the country’s land-based missile approach warning system
Read more
Media: Hainan's Sanya to speed up development of international yacht port
The local government plans to simultaneously develop several spheres related to the consumer sector
Read more
Nearly 10% of Afghanistan’s population are drug addicts - Taliban official
According to the United Nations, the area of farmland used for the illegal growing of opium poppy in 2020 expanded by 37% in contrast to the previous year
Read more
Reverse gas supplies over Yamal-Europe gas pipeline surge fourfold - Gascade data
It moved up from 121,500 cubic meters per hour to 507,000 cubic meters per hour
Read more
Biden intends to hold a telephone conversation with Zelensky on January 2 - White House
President Biden plans to speak by phone with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Sunday to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, discuss Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders
Read more
UN mission in Kosovo takes measures to protect staff member declared ‘persona non grata’
UN headquarters is taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the staff member concerned and following up with relevant authorities on this matter
Read more
Press review: Culprits for EU’s energy crisis revealed and Iran may buy aircraft with oil
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 29th
Read more
Senator warns foreign tech giants from delaying establishment of offices in Russia
There have been no reports yet that any of the IT companies has opened an office in Russia, Alexey Pushkov said
Read more
WHO Regional Director for Europe expects Sputnik V to be approved soon
The official denied that such a lengthy approval process of the Russian vaccine was related to this issue being politicized
Read more
Russia’s nuclear plants produced record-high 222 billion kWh 2021
In 2021, Rosenergroatom confirmed its status of the country’s major power generating company
Read more
Ukraine’s civilized development impossible without banishing Nazism — Crimean leader
Sergey Aksyonov stressed that this ideology was unmistakably present in Kiev’s policies of "insane Russophobia, unachievable aims and futile ambitions, such as accession to NATO and the ‘return’ of Crimea"
Read more
Ukraine is in talks with US if it may get military aid meant for Afghanistan
Oksana Makarova stressed the point at issue was not what Kiev might get in this particular case, but what the Ukrainian side finds necessary
Read more
Sanya to host international cultural fair featuring China's 10 leading museums
Visitors will be able to see about 50,000 exhibits
Read more
Hainan’s Phoenix Airport commended for service quality in the PRC
The airport is rated AA, second only to AAA in the national credit system
Read more
Russia ready to welcome Belarusian president in Crimea ‘right now’ - diplomat
The Crimean authorities have repeatedly said that they are ready to welcome him, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said
Read more
Omicron causes pneumonia 2-3 times faster than previously known strains, expert says
The spread of the strain will not strongly impact the effectiveness of vaccines, Alexander Semyonov notes
Read more
Putin said new sanctions could cause complete severance of Russian-US ties - Kremlin aide
Russian President was responding to Biden’s warning that Western countries will introduce massive economic and military sanctions if further escalation on the Ukrainian border takes place, Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Xi Jinping congratulates Putin on New Year, praises China's relations with Russia
He recalled that in 2022, Putin will visit China and will attend the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing
Read more
Deals worth more than $213.5 million signed at Hainan winter agricultural trade fair
The four-day exhibition in Haikou city ended on December 19
Read more
Putin, Erdogan reaffirm determination to boost partnership in phone call - Kremlin
The parties also touched upon global issues, including the recent proposals on developing legally binding agreements that will guarantee Russia’s security
Read more
Israeli embassy in Kiev condemns nationalists for honoring Nazi collaborator Bandera
Any attempt to glorify those who supported Nazi ideology defiles the memory of Holocaust victims in Ukraine, the statement reads
Read more
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Read more
Russian naval shipyard CEO praises Akula-class submarines as unmatched
To build Akula-class submarines, Sevmash constructed a covered berth that still remains the biggest of its kind in Europe, he said
Read more
Avtovaz redomiciliates to Russia — Rostec
Renault holds 66.7% in the joint venture company at the moment and Rostec has 32.3% in it
Read more
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense"
Read more
Uzbekistan’s chairmanship in SCO: Goals and priorities for 2022
As a priority, Tashkent will seek to invigorate economic cooperation and raise the alliance’s security potential
Read more
Architect of Russia’s presidential protocol reveals why ‘French model prevailed’
"The French version was used as a basis, while other features and details were borrowed from our own previous practices," Vladimir Shevchenko specified
Read more
Ukraine bans access of Russian vessels to its inland waters
The document approved by Ukraine’s legislative assembly back on December 3, 2020 indicates that "cargo operations on the inland waterways of Ukraine can be conducted by Ukrainian vessels or foreign vessels, whose shipowners are business entities registered in Ukraine"
Read more
Nasal vaccine against coronavirus to be commercialized in 3-4 months
It will be efficient against the new Omicron coronavirus strain, Director of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg said
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya city kicks off large-scale cultural fair
Diplomats from 11 countries including Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Mongolia will visit the event
Read more
Gas withdrawal from European UGS was the lowest over decade on December 31
It were just 136.6 mln cubic meters
Read more
Hainan's key port boosts cooperation with France to develop petrochemicals
The two sides are implementing a project to lay a heating network pipeline
Read more
Five killed in bus crash in Russia’s Ryazan region
Another 22 injured
Read more
China unveils images of Mars from orbital probe Tianwen-1
The Tianwen-1 orbiter had been working in orbit for 526 days
Read more
Hainan Cultural Fair attracts public attention with an array of versatile exhibits
The event was first held in 2015
Read more
Former Reagan adviser Suzanne Massie obtains Russian citizenship — Putin’s decree
Suzanne Massie is an American writer, author of the best-seller ‘Land of the Firebird: The Beauty of Old Russia’
Read more
Defending red lines: What challenges Russia and Putin faced in 2021
The fight against COVID-19 continues, although the international political landscape has changed significantly
Read more
Russia ready to work with US on Ukraine issue in any format - senior diplomat
Attempts to attach obligations to Russia under the Minsk Agreements are stymying efforts to resolve the situation in Donbass, Andrey Rudenko said
Read more
Russia expands lumber export restrictions
The Russian government earlier introduced broader restrictions for timber export: higher rates for export of individual kinds of lumber with moisture over 22% and thickness and width over 10 cm are effective in the country from January 2 to December 31, 2022
Read more