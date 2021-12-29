Kremlin spokesman declines comment on court rulings to shut down Memorial rights groups

ST. PETERSBURG, December 29. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the court rulings that shut down two Memorial rights groups that had earlier been designated as foreign agents.

"These are court decisions. We never comment on court decisions," Peskov said.

The Moscow City Court on Wednesday ruled to shut down the Memorial rights group, saying it violated the law on foreign agents. Earlier, the Russian Supreme Court ruled to close the Memorial international rights group, saying it violated the law on foreign agents.