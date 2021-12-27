Russian tennis star Rublev says diagnosed with positive case of COVID-19

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev was diagnosed with a positive case of the novel coronavirus, the athlete said on his Twitter account.

"I am currently in Barcelona and unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. I have minimal symptoms," he stated. "I am in isolation and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors."

"As you know, I am fully vaccinated and was preparing for tournaments - ATP Cup and Australian Open," he continued. "Now I have to recover and I will go to Melbourne only when it will be safe for everyone."

"I am very upset and concerned about what is happening," the player added.

Rublev is rated as World No. 5 in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings List and he is the winner of eight ATP tournaments. The Russian player also reached four times the quarterfinals stage of Grand Slam tournaments, namely at the 2017 and 2020 US Open, 2020 French Open and 2021 Australian Open.

He is also the gold medal winner of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (he played in pair with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova).