MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he plans to see in New Year with his family and listen to the president’s New Year address to the nation.

He shared his plans with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

When asked how he plans to spend the New Year night, the president said smilingly, "We will be sitting with the family, seeing in New Year, listening to the president.".