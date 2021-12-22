Omicron spreads rapidly among young people, crisis center says

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The new Omicron coronavirus strain spreads rapidly among young people, particularly among children, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Wednesday following a joint mission by Russian and South African scientists.

"High levels of infection with SARS-CoV-2 were noted in young patients, especially in children at early stages (up to 50% of those turning to medical facilities for various reasons are infected)," the statement said.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. The new strain has already been detected in more than 100 countries. According to Russia’s sanitary watchdog, to date, 41 cases of the new Omicron strain have been registered nationwide.

Specialists think that it may represent a threat since it spreads much faster than other strains detected during the pandemic and contains a large number of mutations.