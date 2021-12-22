UNESCO chief highlights Russia’s significant role in organization

PARIS, December 22. /TASS/. Russia plays a significant role in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the organization’s Director General Audrey Azoulay said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"Russia has been playing a very important role in UNESCO since the Soviet era. Your country has always been a member of the Executive Board, committed to achieving the organization’s goals," Azoulay pointed out.

She noted that Russia was particularly active in the field of higher education and science. "We closely work with academies, universities and certain departments at various educational facilities in UNESCO member states and across all Russia," the official specified.

"Russia has established the Dmitry Mendeleev scientific award in UNESCO, which is a meaningful international prize for achievements in fundamental science," Azoulay added.